Marston Moretaine care home celebrates National Cheese and Wine Day with families and live music

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, marked National Cheese and Wine Day with a delightful celebration that brought residents and their families together for an afternoon of flavourful indulgence.

National Cheese and Wine Day, celebrated every year on July 25, celebrates the timeless tradition of pairing bold, flavourful wines with rich, creamy cheeses – a combination that has delighted taste buds for centuries. The occasion was embraced with enthusiasm as families joined their loved ones to enjoy this classic duo alongside delicious desserts.

The event featured live music from the talented Bob Jack, whose melodies created a joyful and relaxed atmosphere. Guests enjoyed sampling a variety of cheeses perfectly matched with carefully selected wines, which created moments of celebration.

Residents and loved ones enjoying cheese and crackers

James Eeles-Feeney, HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home Manager, stated:

"It was wonderful to have so many families join us to celebrate National Cheese and Wine Day. This was one of many national days that our residents wanted to celebrate this year, and we all had such an enjoyable time.

“Events like these bring the community closer and create cherished memories for everyone involved."

Justine Webb, daughter of a resident, reflected on the day:

Cheese, crackers and some sweet treats

"This was a lovely event, beautifully presented, and we made some lovely memories. It’s so important to share these special moments with our loved ones."

The success of the National Cheese and Wine Day celebration is part of Blakelands Lodge’s ongoing commitment to promoting wellbeing and happiness among its residents through engaging activities that celebrate life’s joyful moments.

HC-One, which delivers all-inclusive, person-centred care at Blakelands Lodge Care Home with no hidden fees, ensures residents can live their best lives in a relaxing and supportive environment. The home’s vibrant activities programme – from enjoying flavourful wines to devouring creamy cheeses – brings residents together for memorable and joyful experiences.