Luton Town Football Club launch new kit on Bedford Uni campus

Luton Town Football Club has officially launched their new season kit in style with an exclusive fan reveal hosted on campus at the University of Bedfordshire – and Media students were right at the heart of the action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch saw a select group of Hatters supporters invited to the University for an exclusive first look at the Club’s 2025/26 kit. University of Bedfordshire students studying media-related courses played a central role in the production – using the University’s state-of-the-art television studio to interview the fans and delve deeper into their thoughts on the new kit and their passion for the Club.

The official launch photos of the kit, featured across Luton Town FC’s website and social media, were also taken in various locations on the Luton campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holy Boka, a Media Performance for Film, TV and Theatre student who interviewed fans, said: “It was such an amazing experience to interview the Luton fans and have a sneak peek of the new kit. The shoot showed me how special this Club is to the local community and has got me excited for the new season.”

Fans on campus at the University of Bedfordshire

This event was made possible through the University’s official education partnership with Luton Town FC, which now continues into its third season. As part of the renewed agreement, the University’s logo will also remain proudly displayed on the sleeve of the men’s, women’s, and academy’s training shirts throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

As part of the partnership, students enjoy a range of benefits including access to exclusive work placements, and visits to Luton Town’s training ground for a behind-the-scenes look at life inside a professional football club.

Bob Cozens, Director of Recruitment, Outreach, Admissions & Marketing at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “The University is proud to be the official education partner of Luton Town FC and hundreds of our students are benefitting from the partnership, gaining industry experience from a wide range of opportunities – the most recent being the 2025/26 kit launch. The partnership embodies our Career-Powered Education ambition for our students to have industry-relevant experience and work on live briefs to prepare them for their chosen careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These experiences support the University’s Career-Powered Education approach, which ensures students graduate not only with academic knowledge but with the confidence, skills, and industry connections they need to thrive in the workplace.

Players in kit, in photo taken at the University of Bedfordshire

Luke Gregory, Digital Content Lead at Luton Town FC and University of Bedfordshire Media Production graduate – added: “It was a great experience filming our kit shoot at the University of Bedfordshire. The facilities available on campus and the students were very professional. That allowed us to capture some really good content, which was crucial for our kit launch. We're already looking at the next opportunity to utilise the University in future projects.”

You can view Luton Town FC's behind-the-scenes video of the day on their Instagram here.