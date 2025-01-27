Locals called to enter rare plant competition this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horticultural conservation charity Plant Heritage is calling for people in Bedford to take part in their Threatened Plant of the Year 2025 competition.

To take part, gardeners in the area are asked to search their gardens, greenhouses or allotments for any hidden gems that could be crowned winner at world-renowned RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in July.

Anyone can enter, from hobbyist amateur gardeners to house plant enthusiasts or professionals. All that’s needed is a named cultivar that has been grown or sold in the UK or Ireland before 2015, that isn’t currently available to buy from a nursery, garden centre or another source. Any type of plant is considered too – from seasonal snowdrops to fragrant roses that bloom come summer.

Those interested have until April 30 to find their plants and submit their entries online at: https://bit.ly/TPOTY2025 After that, Plant Heritage’s expert judges will create a shortlist – with some displayed at the charity’s stand at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival – before final judging for the overall winner which will take place at the show. The winner will be announced on Press Day [July 1], and will receive an engraved winner’s vase, certificate and special plant label to mark their achievement.

The 2023 competition winner Chaenomeles speciosa ‘Contorta’

Gwen Hines, CEO at Plant Heritage, said: “Our Threatened Plant of the Year competition celebrates the UK’s rich legacy and raises awareness of the fact that many plants – including some considered common – could be at risk of disappearing from our gardens if they aren’t cared for. We hope to uncover more rare plants this year, and I’d urge everyone to scour their gardens and other greenspaces for potential entrants!”

2025 marks the competition’s sixth year. Every year, a variety of beautiful blooms – often with fascinating histories – are submitted, showcasing the incredible range of plants grown in this country. Last year the Irish Garden Plant Society’s rare Aubrieta ‘Shangarry’, an attractive double flowering plant that resembles Parma Violets, won.

In previous years, the following were crowned winners: an ornamental quince - Chaenomeles speciosa ‘Contorta’ - in 2023; a pretty peony - Paeonia ‘Gleam of Light’ - in 2022; a pretty-in-pink Camellia x williamsii ‘Yesterday’ in 2021; andClematis montana ‘Veitch’, which won the inaugural competition in 2020.

To take part in this year’s competition visit https://bit.ly/TPOTY2025 and to find out more about Plant Heritage and it’s important conservation work, visit www.plantheritage.org.uk