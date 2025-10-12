Local young musician wins place at prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School

Omar's Musical Journey to the Yehudi Menuhin School** We are thrilled to announce that local young musician Omar has secured a place at the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School, marking a significant milestone in his double bass journey that began at age six. Omar's passion for music was ignited when he discovered a discarded double bass, leading him to pursue double bass studies and perform with local ensembles like Wizard Strings and the NYBCO.

We are thrilled to announce that local young musician Omar has secured a place at the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School, marking a significant milestone in his double bass journey that began at age six. Omar's passion for music was ignited when he discovered a discarded double bass, leading him to pursue bass studies and perform with local ensembles like Wizard Strings and the Bedfordshire NYBCO. His journey took a transformative turn after attending a concert featuring renowned double bassist Ketan Curtis, which inspired him to follow in Ketan's footsteps. Under Ketan’s mentorship and Caroline Emery's Bass Club, Omar has flourished, achieving recognition as a member of the National Children’s Orchestra and earning the Young Sounds Music Award and Beds Music Festival. After a rigorous audition process, Omar joyfully learned of his acceptance into the Yehudi Menuhin School.His dream is to become a classical soloist, performing internationally and inspiring others through his music. We invite the community to celebrate Omar's remarkable achievements and support his musical aspirations.