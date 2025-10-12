Local young musician wins place at prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School
**Press Proposal: Omar's Musical Journey to the Yehudi Menuhin School**
We are thrilled to announce that local young musician Omar has secured a place at the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School, marking a significant milestone in his double bass journey that began at age six. Omar's passion for music was ignited when he discovered a discarded double bass, leading him to pursue bass studies and perform with local ensembles like Wizard Strings and the Bedfordshire NYBCO. His journey took a transformative turn after attending a concert featuring renowned double bassist Ketan Curtis, which inspired him to follow in Ketan's footsteps. Under Ketan’s mentorship and Caroline Emery's Bass Club, Omar has flourished, achieving recognition as a member of the National Children’s Orchestra and earning the Young Sounds Music Award and Beds Music Festival. After a rigorous audition process, Omar joyfully learned of his acceptance into the Yehudi Menuhin School.His dream is to become a classical soloist, performing internationally and inspiring others through his music. We invite the community to celebrate Omar's remarkable achievements and support his musical aspirations.