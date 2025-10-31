Local wellbeing walk raises £600 for breast cancer charity
In support of Everyone Active’s partner charity, Breast Cancer Now, colleagues organised Wear It Pink events, fundraising cake bakes and special activity sessions at centres.
Customers and colleagues also raised £600 through a fundraising Charity Walk from the Forest Centre and Millennium Country Park, Marston Mortaine, on Friday 24 October.
“It was such a fantastic day in lovely weather,” organiser Jacqui Ryan, the area’s GP Exercise Referral Coordinator said. “The views across the lake were stunning and the woodland path gorgeous in its autumn colours. We had 35 people taking part, with a few dogs coming along too. It was just a fabulous relaxed social walk, taking in nature for a good cause.”
Participants from Flitwick Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre, Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre and Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre walked 2.5 miles around the lake, with the option for another 2.5 miles in the park.