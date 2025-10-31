Local wellbeing walk raises £600 for breast cancer charity

Every participant got a certificate of completion to show their support for Breast Cancer Now.placeholder image
The award-winning leisure centre operator Everyone Active, an agent for Central Bedfordshire Council, marked Breast Cancer Awareness month with a number of different activities

In support of Everyone Active’s partner charity, Breast Cancer Now, colleagues organised Wear It Pink events, fundraising cake bakes and special activity sessions at centres.

Customers and colleagues also raised £600 through a fundraising Charity Walk from the Forest Centre and Millennium Country Park, Marston Mortaine, on Friday 24 October.

“It was such a fantastic day in lovely weather,” organiser Jacqui Ryan, the area’s GP Exercise Referral Coordinator said. “The views across the lake were stunning and the woodland path gorgeous in its autumn colours. We had 35 people taking part, with a few dogs coming along too. It was just a fabulous relaxed social walk, taking in nature for a good cause.”

Some of the participants wore pink to show their support for the charity.placeholder image
Participants from Flitwick Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre, Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre and Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre walked 2.5 miles around the lake, with the option for another 2.5 miles in the park.

