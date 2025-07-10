Local tutor wins home education tutor of the year at national tutoring awards

A dedicated tutor from North Bedfordshire has been named Home Education Tutor 2025 at the prestigious National Tutoring Awards, held in London on Friday, 4th July.

Praema Stelling, owner of Tutor Train, was recognised for her exceptional commitment to supporting home-educated students through tailored, engaging tuition that helps young people thrive both academically and personally. Organised by The Tutors Association, the annual awards celebrate the UK’s top tutors and tutoring organisations, highlighting excellence, innovation and impact across the sector.

"I am honoured and overjoyed to receive this award," said Praema Stelling. "Winning this means so much because it recognises what I care about most — helping families create an education that works for them. Every student I meet brings their own story and dreams, and that keeps me motivated to make learning flexible, inspiring and full of possibilities."

Sarah Brouner, judge for the Home Education category, commented: “Praema’s dedication really stood out. I could see exactly how she works with her students and the positive impact she makes each day.”

A qualified primary teacher with a first-class degree and extensive teaching experience, Praema founded the Tutor Train ten years ago with a passion for providing personalised, high-quality one-to-one tuition for students aged 5 to 18. Since then, she and her dedicated team of teachers have supported hundreds of young learners across Bedfordshire.

Understanding that families choose to home educate for a wide variety of reasons is key, which is why Praema offers each student a fully bespoke tuition plan to meet their evolving needs. Harriet Sanders, a parent who chose home education for her son, said: “I cannot emphasise enough how amazing Praema has been and how she has completely turned around my son’s learning experience. We feel so lucky that she is his tutor.”

This September, Praema is expanding her support for families by launching local small group sessions that help children build friendships and connections while learning together, further strengthening Bedfordshire’s vibrant home education community.