Local police expert responds to national IOPC Report on police forces addressing discrimination

Bedfordshire based police expert Montell Neufville responds to report on discrimination within policing by the IOPC.

Police Ethics Advisor and Chair of the Independent Joint Protective Services (JPS) Scrutiny Panel, covering Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s police tactical firearms units, dogs unit and road policing units, Montell Neufville offers his insights on the recent Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report addressing discrimination within police forces.

Montell Neufville who has advised the report authors emphasises the need for all police forces across the country to give this serious consideration and to implement the report's findings.

Acknowledging excellence by many officers of different and police units whilst at the same time addressing systemic and structural issues within policing calls for acceptance and action. Montell Said “I have been working alongside the police in the Bedfordshire area for nearly two decades. First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism of many police officers and staff. Throughout my years of working, I have encountered some of the most empathetic, professional, and caring individuals within the policing community. However, systemic issues remain that must be addressed to ensure public trust and internal confidence among officers and staff," Montell states.

Mr Montell Neufville

The report looked at organisational issues and systemic practices which has embedded policing across the country for many years. It highlights areas for all forces to do, challenging themselves to make changes and improvements.

Addressing Disproportionality

Mr Montell Neufville highlights the importance of explaining and addressing disproportionality in policing practices. Open conversations, coupled with actionable plans, are necessary to build trust and accountability.

"Every police force is different within their cultures and operations. Some get it more than others. Key Strengths in Bedfordshire and JPS Areas include;

IOPC report

1. Effective Scrutiny Panels: These panels serve as critical friends, respected and integrated into policing processes, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability.

2. Diversity and Inclusion in Scrutiny: Efforts to ensure representation across gender, social status, age, and ethnicity have been made to value diverse voices.

3. Systemic Improvements: Tools which I have devised have become embedded in policing practises. These are the RAG (Red-Amber-Green) system, PLANTER framework, and the new Discrimination Assessment Framework (DAF) all of which are crucial for assessing and improving practices.

There is more do to and I set out my own set or recommendations for even further Improvement:

1. Provide clear and accessible data on policing powers.

2. Publicise Professional Standards Department (PSD) misconduct panel meetings for public observation.

3. Explain and address disproportionality in policing practices.

4. Communicate successes in preventing discrimination and holding officers accountable.

5. Ensure there is an internal media plan to inform officers and staff, not just external.

6. Update policies on visible representations for clear messaging.

7. Use social media to share anti-discrimination initiatives.

8. Collaborate with more diverse community groups.

9. Highlight positive stories and daily good work by officers.

10. Provide regular updates on implementing IOPC’s recommendations.

Montell asserts, "Embracing the insights from the IOPC report alongside my recommendations will significantly enhance policing for all stakeholders involved."

For further inquiries or discussions, please contact [email protected]