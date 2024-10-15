Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Park House, a neurological rehabilitation and residential service in Bedford and part of Active Care Group, hosted an open day to celebrate their newly refurbished facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event welcomed local councillor, Robert Rigby, as well as bringing together residents, staff and members of the local community.

Guests were given tours of the updated facilities, which included fully renovated living spaces and a state-of-the-art therapy room. These enhancements will significantly improve the comfort and care experience for all residents of Park House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Rigby, along with other attendees, had the opportunity to meet with the dedicated team at Park House and hear about the important role the service plays in supporting individuals with neurological needs. The open day not only highlighted the impressive new facilities but also offered a chance to recognise the hard work and commitment of the team who make it all possible.

Park House , Neurological Rehabilitation Service in Bedfordshire - Open Day

Councillor Robert Rigby said, “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Park House. I found the staff very cheerful and helpful, and the many residents I met told me how much they enjoyed being there.”

Park House Service Manager Naomi Amoni was immensely proud of the event, saying “It was an amazing day. I would recommend that all Active Care Group services organise something similar. It was a pleasure to meet all the guests, and to show them around and tell them about our services, achievements, and outcomes. They were impressed with our services and even described Park House as looking like a luxury home.

“We also had the opportunity to hear their views, expectations, and discuss how we can best work together. My team learned a great deal from our guests.”

For more information about Park House, please visit their webpage. https://activecaregroup.co.uk/location/park-house/