Local mechanics 'Brave the Shave' for charity

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and solidarity, four dedicated mechanics from UK Truck & Plant Group/Fiat Professional are set to participate in the “Brave the Shave” campaign.

This initiative, aimed at raising funds for cancer support, will see these brave individuals shave their heads to show their support for those battling cancer.

The mechanics, Khian, Ed and Will. Are known for their expertise in maintaining and repairing Fiat Motorhomes and Commercial Fleet vehicles, are now channeling their skills and dedication towards a noble cause.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 11 in place of Ash’s weekly Wednesday Walk Around video, and the team are asking for everyone's support.

Khian, Ed & Will Brave the Shave, UK Truck & Plant Group.

“We’re thrilled to be part of such a meaningful cause,” said Ed, one of the participants. “Cancer affects so many lives, and if shaving our heads can help raise awareness and funds, then it’s a small sacrifice to make.”

The “Brave the Shave” campaign, organsed by Macmillan Cancer Support, encourages individuals to shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients who often lose their hair during treatment. The funds raised will go towards providing essential services and support for those affected by cancer.

UK Truck and Plant Group has a long-standing tradition of community involvement and charitable activities. This latest endeavor is a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact beyond their professional duties.

The mechanics have set up a fundraising page where supporters can contribute to their cause. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

Join us in supporting these courageous mechanics as they brave the shave and stand in solidarity with cancer patients. Together, we can make a difference.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/a5a839d3-4cb2-4f20-8516-06c28fe54fe7