Local LGBTQ+ group hosts Bedford’s first ever Queer Prom

Last month, Rainbow Bedfordshire organised their first ‘Queer Prom’, held at beloved music venue Bedford Esquires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Rainbow Bedfordshire organised their first ‘Queer Prom’, held at beloved music venue Bedford Esquires. The night promised to be filled with joy, inclusion, and vibrant celebrations and it most certainly delivered. Whilst many attendees got to relive their youth, a lot of younger people were able to come along to this fabulous safe space as the event was for 16+.

Rainbow’s founders Mack McClean and Pat Moyce also made sure that the event was truly for everyone, adding special accessible facilities, a quiet area, and enlisting Access Bedfordshire to help with BSL interpretation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the crowd arrived dressed in their prom finest, there was a fun mix of dancefloor fillers (think Avril, My Chemical Romance, and Chappell Roan) performances, and interactive games with a best dressed competition ending in a 5-way tie.

Host Ginger Snaps with best dressed contestants

Bedford’s own: ‘Soup’ treated the crowd to an energetic drag number, musician Sparky made everyone laugh in a most intellectual way, Katie O’Pray did some very non-serious ‘poetry’ and the ever-energetic Ginger Snaps was on hosting duties. A special guest was London’s Jan AMB, who brought her signature stand-up back to our town having worked with the group before.

Rainbow worked with a small group of volunteers and a prom planning sub-group to organise this fantastic new event, which was supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Organiser Pat Moyce said:

‘We would like to give a massive thank you to everyone who helped us make this possible. It was such a big idea, and our first event at Bedford Esquires. We are so happy to have been able to create this space where everyone was able to be themselves. and we’re thrilled it was such a success.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Host Ginger Snaps at the Queer Prom

Rainbow Bedfordshire is an LGBTQ+ organisation based in Bedfordshire, providing projects and activities for the queer community. Their aims include educating partner organisations to raise awareness of the needs of LGBTQ+ people and improving population health and wellbeing by providing fitness, leisure, and creative opportunities.

For all their events and activities, including social and sports groups, see their website: