Local homecare provider hosts successful Macmillan Coffee Morning to raise money

As part of their ongoing 'giving back to the community' programme, GoodOaks Homecare Bedford hosted their first Macmillan Coffee Morning at Bromham Village Hall

On Friday 27 September, GoodOaks Homecare Bedford hosted their first Macmillan Coffee Morning at Bromham Village Hall and were delighted with the huge turnout and the money raised.

The amazing raffle prizes were donated by various local businesses such as Towers Health & Racquets Club, A1 Foods Bedford, JU Physiotherapy, R and B Fitness, Learn2Drive, Looks Hair And Beauty and Blue Ginger Kempston. Not forgetting Bromham Parish Council for sharing the details of the event and Bromham Village Hall for allowing them to use the hall.

The bake-off trophy was won by the show stopping double layered Victorian sponge cake and the runner up was GoodOaks' Care Co-Ordinator Carly with her gooey chocolate cake. Their current charity partner Headway Bedford attended and Kayleigh from Headway Bedford walked away with not one, but two raffle prizes.

In attendance were Mohammad Yasin MP for Bedford and Kempston, Tom Wootton Mayor of Bedford, Cllr Caroline White, Bromham Parish Cllr Sian Woodfine and Cllr Ralley Rahman.

All in all, it was an amazing combined effort by the generous people of Bedford to help raise money for a wonderful cause Macmillan Cancer Support. The current total raised is an amazing £1430 so far! Can help GoodOaks reach £1500 by donating using this link: donate.justgiving.com

GoodOaks provide live-in and visiting homecare to clients in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes.