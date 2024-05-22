Local heroes honoured at Downing Street reception thanks to community nominations
These events celebrated the incredible contributions of individuals and organisations in various fields.
Earlier this year, Pinder Chauhan opened nominations to the public, seeking to recognise those who have made a significant impact within the Bedford and Kempston community.
The categories for nomination included:
- Bringing communities together through Sport
- Backing British food and drink (Manufacturers and agri-businesses)
- Helping every child reach their potential (Education)
- Giving every child the best start in life (Childcare and Early Years)
Thanks to the overwhelming response from the community, several outstanding local leaders were chosen to attend these events:
Tom Harwood, Bedford Blues Foundation; Mr Balbir Randhawa from the Shaheedi Sports Council; James from B Active, were honoured in their work in bringing communities together through Sport at the sports reception.
Elizabeth Blackford Sutton, Land Lady for the award-winning pub, The Wellington Arms, received recognition for her contributions to backing British food and drink at the agri-business reception.
Kerri Rennie from the Bedford Parents and Carers Forum; Mr Marc Coombes, Acting Head of Kempston Academy; Mrs Rhian Castell, Chair of Harpur Trust, were celebrated for their dedication to Helping every child reach their potential in education.
Gemms Otter, Head Teacher at St Joseph's and St Gergory's Primary School in Queens Park, was acknowledged for her efforts in giving every child the best start in life at the childcare and early years reception.
Pinder Chauhan expressed her gratitude to the community for their participation and support in highlighting the incredible work being done by local heroes.
"It was truly inspiring to see so many deserving nominations from our community.”
“Each nominee's dedication and hard work have made Bedford and Kempston a better place.”
“I am proud to have been able to bring these exceptional individuals to Downing Street to be recognised for their achievements," said Pinder.
The receptions provided an opportunity for these local leaders to share their stories, connect with others, and receive well-deserved recognition for their contributions.
The event series was a testament to the power of community and the positive impact that individuals can have.