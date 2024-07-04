Local garage gears up for charity Raft Race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Bedford’s Fiat Authorised Repair Garage UK Truck & Plant Group is making waves in the community as they prepare to participate in the annual charity raft race which takes place at the Bedford River Festival.

This year, the stakes are higher than ever as they aim to reclaim their title for “Best Raft,” a crown they proudly held two years ago.

The event, set to take place on the picturesque River Great Ouse, promises to be a day filled with fun, excitement, and a healthy dose of competition. The raft race is a beloved local tradition, drawing participants from various businesses and organisations, all eager to support a good cause.

Racing for a Cause

Best Raft Winners 2022

The team from UK Truck & Plant Group are not just in it for the glory; they are racing to raise funds for Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends, raising money specifically for their Paediatric Cancer Care Appeal for Riverbank Ward. This will enable critically ill children to be treated in Bedford rather than travelling to London or Cambridge, thereby reducing the risk of infection and keeping them closer to their families.

Building the Best Raft

Determined to reclaim their title, the team has been hard at work designing and constructing their raft. “We’ve put a lot of thought and effort into this year’s design,” said team leader Ashley Weller. “We've been in training for the last two years and realise we may not be as fit as we thought, so we will definately be trying to retain our crown of best raft”

Community Spirit

The raft race is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of community spirit. Local businesses, schools, and residents all come together to cheer on the participants and enjoy a day of festivities. There will be food stalls, live music, and activities for all ages, making it a perfect family day out.

As the big day approaches, the UK Truck & Plant Group team is feeling confident and excited. “We’re ready to give it our all,” said Weller. “Winning back the title would be fantastic, but the real victory is raising money for the hospital charity and having fun along the way.”

Join the Fun

The charity raft race will take place Sunday 21st July, starting at 10 AM. Spectators are encouraged to come down to the riverbank to support the teams and enjoy the festivities. Donations to Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends can be made online Donations - UK Truck & Plant Group - Raft Race 🚣‍♂️ (peoplesfundraising.com).

Let’s come together to support a great cause and cheer on our local heroes as they paddle their way to victory!