Local designer inspires creativity through new sewing courses

By Precious Assiam
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 18:59 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 09:04 BST
A Milton Keynes-based designer is bringing creativity, confidence, and community spirit to Bedfordshire with a series of hands-on sewing workshops and courses at Precious Hyness — a fashion and tailoring studio dedicated to helping people discover the joy of making their own clothes.

Founded by Precious, a skilled bridal tailor and fashion designer, the studio has recently launched a variety of sewing classes designed for beginners and intermediate learners. From making stylish everyday pieces to creating elegant garments, each session is crafted to help students build essential sewing skills while expressing their personal style.

“We want to show people that sewing isn’t just a skill — it’s a form of self-expression,” says Precious. “Many of our students come to us never having touched a sewing machine, and by the end of the course, they’re proudly wearing garments they’ve made themselves.

In addition to the main course, Precious also offers short weekend workshops — perfect for anyone wanting to try sewing for the first time or learn specific techniques such as alterations, dressmaking, or upcycling.

Classes are held in a welcoming and supportive environment in Milton Keynes, with small group sizes to ensure personal attention and plenty of fun.

For more information or to book a class, visit www.precioushyness.com or follow @precioushyness on social media for updates and course dates.

Students of the beginners sewing course proudly showcasing their finished garment.

Students of the beginners sewing course proudly showcasing their finished garment. Photo: Submitted

Sewing workshop

Sewing workshop Photo: Submitted

Students mastered the Hong Kong finish

Students mastered the Hong Kong finish Photo: Submitted

Seam finishes from one of our sewing courses.

Seam finishes from one of our sewing courses. Photo: Submitted

