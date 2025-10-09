Local designer inspires creativity through new sewing courses

Founded by Precious, a skilled bridal tailor and fashion designer, the studio has recently launched a variety of sewing classes designed for beginners and intermediate learners. From making stylish everyday pieces to creating elegant garments, each session is crafted to help students build essential sewing skills while expressing their personal style.

“We want to show people that sewing isn’t just a skill — it’s a form of self-expression,” says Precious. “Many of our students come to us never having touched a sewing machine, and by the end of the course, they’re proudly wearing garments they’ve made themselves.

In addition to the main course, Precious also offers short weekend workshops — perfect for anyone wanting to try sewing for the first time or learn specific techniques such as alterations, dressmaking, or upcycling.

Classes are held in a welcoming and supportive environment in Milton Keynes, with small group sizes to ensure personal attention and plenty of fun.

For more information or to book a class, visit www.precioushyness.com or follow @precioushyness on social media for updates and course dates.

