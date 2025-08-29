Local charity seeks your support
Through award-winning programmes like Supported Pathway and School Navigator, the charity works alongside schools, families, and communities to give young people the chance of a brighter future.
Support That Changes Futures
The Supported Pathway programme offers a lifeline to those most at risk of exploitation or falling through the cracks. By working with trusted partners, the team provides mentoring, practical help, and emotional support to tackle the root causes of harm.
“Young people don’t end up in difficult situations by accident,” says Director Stuart Smith. “We look at the whole picture; trauma, neglect, peer pressure and help them find a safer path forward.”
Bringing Help Into Schools
The School Navigator programme, run in partnership with local charity Link to Change, places trained navigators in schools to support pupils facing challenges at home, in class, or in the community. Headteachers have called the results “more positive than we have ever seen before,” with noticeable improvements in attendance, behaviour, and confidence.
Real Stories, Real Change
Phoebe* grew up in care, distrustful of adults and at risk of homelessness. With patience and persistence, YouTurn Futures built her trust, helped her access specialist support, and guided her through vital life essentials from getting her ID and applying for her driving licence, to preparing for a rewarding career. “Phoebe still has some challenges to overcome,” says her caseworker, “but each step forward is a win.”(*name changed)
Why We Need Your Help Now
For the first time in our 11-year history, YouTurn Futures is asking for support from the public. Ongoing funding challenges mean that these vital services, services that give young people safety, stability, and hope are under threat.
Every donation, big or small, will help us keep young people safe, supported, and on track to build brighter futures.
Join the Movement
We believe every young person deserves the chance to thrive. To learn more or to make a donation that could change a life in Bedfordshire, visit www.youturnfutures.com