Local charity seeks your support

Support, trust, and guidance helping young people find their way.

For over a decade, Bedfordshire charity YouTurn Futures has been transforming lives, helping young people break free from crime, exploitation, and hopelessness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through award-winning programmes like Supported Pathway and School Navigator, the charity works alongside schools, families, and communities to give young people the chance of a brighter future.

Support That Changes Futures

The Supported Pathway programme offers a lifeline to those most at risk of exploitation or falling through the cracks. By working with trusted partners, the team provides mentoring, practical help, and emotional support to tackle the root causes of harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Young people don’t end up in difficult situations by accident,” says Director Stuart Smith. “We look at the whole picture; trauma, neglect, peer pressure and help them find a safer path forward.”

Bringing Help Into Schools

The School Navigator programme, run in partnership with local charity Link to Change, places trained navigators in schools to support pupils facing challenges at home, in class, or in the community. Headteachers have called the results “more positive than we have ever seen before,” with noticeable improvements in attendance, behaviour, and confidence.

Real Stories, Real Change

Phoebe* grew up in care, distrustful of adults and at risk of homelessness. With patience and persistence, YouTurn Futures built her trust, helped her access specialist support, and guided her through vital life essentials from getting her ID and applying for her driving licence, to preparing for a rewarding career. “Phoebe still has some challenges to overcome,” says her caseworker, “but each step forward is a win.”(*name changed)

Why We Need Your Help Now

For the first time in our 11-year history, YouTurn Futures is asking for support from the public. Ongoing funding challenges mean that these vital services, services that give young people safety, stability, and hope are under threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every donation, big or small, will help us keep young people safe, supported, and on track to build brighter futures.

Join the Movement

We believe every young person deserves the chance to thrive. To learn more or to make a donation that could change a life in Bedfordshire, visit www.youturnfutures.com