Local bus operator celebrates apprentices at the start of National Apprenticeship Week

Stagecoach East is celebrating their apprentices and award-winning apprenticeship programme as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2025.

National Apprenticeship Week runs from 10th to 16th February and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk bus operator is taking the opportunity to spotlight the work done by its apprentices – and how apprentices can make it to the very top at the local bus operator.

Stagecoach apprenticeships have been so successful that the company even earned a spot on the Apprenticeships Top 50 Employers list in 2024.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are extremely proud of our apprentices and apprenticeship scheme. We believe that we are ‘stronger together’ and that means people development is at the very heart of our business, as we encourage our colleagues to learn the skills and experience that will provide the best possible experience for our customers.

“It is hugely gratifying to see so many people learning new skills and pushing ahead in their careers, as they grow into our leaders of the future.

“I should say that I began my working life as an apprentice. This really is an environment where apprentices can thrive and progress their careers!”

Tony Cockcroft, Asset Management Director at Stagecoach added: “Our apprenticeships schemes are a key factor in developing highly skilled and dedicated team members that are passionate about what they do and have the confidence to do it.

“We’ve diversified our offering even further to cover a wider range of skills across the entire transport sector, ensuring that no matter their interests, every person has an opportunity to learn and succeed with the help of our expert mentors.”

Stagecoach also offers a two-year Graduate Training programme. Applicants have a valuable opportunity to develop their skills in stakeholder management, commercial innovation, people leadership, operational performance and change management.

Graduate Trainee Victoria Taylor is currently with Stagecoach East, learning skills across the business. With a degree in Consumer Behaviour and Marketing, she brings expert knowledge in identifying customer needs and demands in order to create positive experiences for customers throughout Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

· A video on apprenticeships at Stagecoach East is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSK0ThVGLn8

· To find out more about Stagecoach’s apprenticeship schemes, please visit: http://www.stagecoachbus.com/careers/roles/