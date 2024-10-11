Local boost for ‘grow your own’ wannabees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charity steps in to provide new local allotment sites

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charity is offering to help locals get more allotments. Green Allotments charity has a mission to create new allotment sites. The charity works by buying land so that locals can get started with ‘grow your own’.

If you are enthusiastic about having a space to grow your own food, then the charity wants to hear from you. “We are offering to buy land for new allotment sites” says Deborah Burn of Green Allotments, “tell us about land in your area which is suitable for ‘grow your own’ and why your area needs more allotments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allotment waiting lists are sky high, council rents are rising all the time, and for many people an allotment is years away and out of their price range. “We are stepping in to create new allotments where people want them in England and Wales. Whether you are an urban or rural community, tell us about land in your area that is suitable for allotments” says Deb. Keen locals are sought, who want to grow their own food and are willing to join in managing the new allotment site. Green Allotments provides tips, training, support and mentoring to help with the running of the new allotment site.

Green Allotments Charity is funding new local allotment sites

The charity is funded by private donors and does not make any profit from providing allotments. Deb adds that “We are doing this for the public good, not to make money out of the dream of one day having an allotment – we want to see people growing their own food on thriving allotment sites.”