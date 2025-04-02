Local artist turns creativity into charity

Luanna's work displayed in a local gallery.

Bedford-based artist Luanna Flammia is putting her talent to work for a great cause, taking part in Franklins £50 Challenge to raise vital funds for The Lewis Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By buying a ticket for a prize draw, art lovers have the chance to win some pieces of Luanna’s work while supporting adults undergoing cancer treatment across our region.

As part of the challenge, Luanna has set up a JustGiving fundraising campaign, where every donation serves as an entry into an exclusive prize draw. At the end of the challenge, lucky winners will receive one of three A3 limited edition prints or a medium original painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luanna said: “Art has always been my passion, but being able to use it to support such an incredible cause makes it even more meaningful. Every donation, no matter how big or small, helps The Lewis Foundation to continue to provide comfort and support to those undergoing cancer treatment and I’m very excited to see how much I can raise!”

Another of Luanna's stunning works.

Based in Northampton, The Lewis Foundation delivers over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region, including Bedford, Luton & Dunstable, and Northampton General Hospitals. These gift packs, which include items such as puzzle books, overnight essentials and miniature radios, aim to bring comfort and joy to patients during their treatment. For some patients, The Lewis Foundation volunteers are the only visitors they get.

Franklins £50 Challenge is a fundraising initiative spearheaded by Franklins Solicitors LLP that gives local businesses and organisations £50 and a simple task, grow it into as much money as possible for charity.

To take part in Luanna’s fundraiser and enter the prize draw, visit her JustGiving page: