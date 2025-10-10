Lighting the town pink to support young people’s mental health

To mark World Mental Health Day on Friday (10 October) seven iconic locations across the town will be illuminated in pink as part of Bedford Giving’s Paint The Town Pink campaign.

Individuals, groups and families are encouraged to Follow The Pink Link trail and take photos at the buildings for a social media competition. It’s part of the movement’s promotion of its free Pink Link website aimed at parents and guardians worried about their child or teenager’s mental health, which houses all the information and advice they need in one place.

The locations being lit up from 3pm include The Harpur Centre, Bedford Corn Exchange, The Swan Hotel, The Embankment, The Quarry Theatre, The Arc under Lurke Street carpark and Not Another Jungle in Silver Street.

Director of Bedford Giving, Paul (PK) Kellett, said: “Lighting the town pink is more than a visual statement to raise awareness of the mental health challenges facing children and young people in the area, it’s a promise to our young people that they are seen, heard, and supported.

Paint the Town Pink

“Our research revealed that mental health is one of the most pressing concerns for local families, many of whom struggle to find reliable, local support. The aim of The Pink Link website is for parents to navigate whether their teenager’s moody, withdrawn behaviour is normal or whether they’re displaying signs of something more serious which needs addressing.

“We encourage anyone out in the town centre from 3pm to visit the locations and take a selfie tagging Bedford Giving on social media to enter our competition to win a box of goodies from Bedford Giving and some of the locations being lit up. Together, let’s shine a light on mental health and show Bedford’s young people that their community cares.”

The Pink Link website offers a growing library of practical advice. Articles have been written by a trained professional therapist and the CEO of a charity supporting vulnerable young people at risk of exploitation around subjects including how to start conversations with your child, guidance on spotting early warning signs of mental health problems, as well as signs of child exploitation. More articles covering topics linked to teenager’s mental health will be added.

There is also a directory of nearly 100 local and national support services parents and their teenagers can turn to, covering a huge range of issues.

Paint the Town Pink Map of venues

You can spot adverts directing parents to the Pink Link website across Bedford on billboards, digital screens in the town centre, in supermarkets and the train station, as well as on the back of buses and a social media campaign.

To follow the Pink Link visit www.thepink.link