Lifesaving charity up for six national awards

Magpas Air Ambulance has been shortlisted in six categories in the Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence 2024.

The national awards are held once a year by Air Ambulances UK (AAUK), the national body that represents the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities, and the awards are a chance to celebrate the vast achievements that have taken place within the sector over the past year.

This year, Magpas Air Ambulance, the charity that saves lives in Bedfordshire and across the East of England, has been shortlisted for six awards—almost half the total categories.

The Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence 2023

Among the nominations are Sam Disney, Magpas Air Ambulance's Volunteer Lead who has been shortlisted for charity staff member of the year; Sarah Walter who is up for Critical Care Practitioner of the Year; and Scott Todd, one of the charity's Technical Crew Members who flies in the Magpas Air Ambulance helicopter, who has been shortlisted for Operations Support Staff of the Year. Each of these team members have been recognised for their outstanding achievements in the last year and dedication to their areas of expertise within Magpas Air Ambulance.

The charity's wellbeing team is made up of five staff members from across the organisation who have completed the intensive two-day Mental Health First Aid course provided by Mental Health England, and the RSPH Level 3 Award in Mental Health First Aid, to become qualified mental health first aiders. In addition to providing this vital service, the diverse team also plans and delivers wellbeing initiatives for staff throughout the year—all on top of their day-to-day jobs. The nomination for the Charity Team of the Year award recognises this dedication and commitment.

Magpas Air Ambulance has also been recognised for the success of its tree planting event that took place in November. Over the course of two days, over 200 volunteers helped plant thousands of trees at the site of the new Magpas Air Ambulance airbase. This team effort, which has done wonders for the charity and the environment has been shortlisted in the category of Campaign of the Year.

The final award recognises the collaboration of the three air ambulance charities that work across the East of England. Magpas Air Ambulance, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance who together are nominated for the Innovation of the Year award for their joint fundraising conference, 'Sharing for Success'. The annual conference brings all three charities together to hear from fundraising industry leaders and share knowledge and best practices to ensure they can raise the vital funds needed to keep saving lives across the region.

Simmy Akhtar, CEO of Air Ambulances UK, said “Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted for the Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence 2024. The calibre of talent across the air ambulance sector is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful to everyone who took the time to submit nominations, highlighting the incredible contributions made by individuals and teams throughout the sector. We look forward to coming together to celebrate these outstanding individuals and teams at our annual Awards of Excellence.”

These awards serve as recognition for the service and all it, and the people that make Magpas Air Ambulance, has achieved in such a short space of time—ultimately helping to save more lives in Bedfordshire and beyond, 24/7. The awards ceremony takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Thursday, 28th November.