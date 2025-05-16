Lib Dems name Henry Vann as their Bedford mayoral candidate for 2027
Henry grew up in and works in Bedford, and was first elected in 2011. He has been leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Bedford Borough since 2023.
In the last mayoral election there were just 145 votes between the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.
Henry said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat Mayoral candidate. By putting people first, we offer hope and a better vision for all of Bedford borough. I care deeply for ourborough and I will offer a real alternative to the Conservative mayor’s failing administration which is slashing services and balancing the books on the backs of the most vulnerable. Anyone interested in supporting our campaign or getting involved can get in touch today.”
Former Mayor, Dave Hodgson said: “Henry has been a strong voice for all our communities in Bedford borough. He has a track record of delivering for the borough and fighting hard for local residents. I have no doubt that he will make an excellent mayor and I will be campaigning hard to get him elected.”