Letter: Empowering lives, providing compassionate care in life's most challenging moments

Community Matters

This Hospice Care Week, I want to shine a light on the extraordinary work of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, Bedfordshire, and the difference our team makes every day.

At Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, our aim is to help people live the best life they possibly can, even through the most challenging times. Whether someone is facing the final months, weeks, or days of life, we are here to provide expert, compassionate care that honours their dignity and wishes, as well as supporting their families.

Our expert team of consultants, Sue Ryder Nurses, doctors, complementary therapists, occupational therapists, and healthcare assistants all work together to provide our specialist hospice care, whether that's from our dedicated inpatient unit or out in the community in people's homes.

Our care isn't only about managing pain and symptoms. It's about helping people at the end of their lives live well.

Over the past year, we’ve supported more than 250 patients face-to-face in the community and delivered around 10,000 hours of care - day and night - through our night sitting service. We’ve also responded to approximately 30,000 calls from over 2,000 patients, relatives, and healthcare professionals.

Hospice care is not just about the end of life - it’s about making every moment matter and empowering people to live well until the very end.

This week let’s all take a moment to recognise the incredible dedication of hospice teams across the country. And if you’d like to learn more about the work we do at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, please visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns

Alice Green

Head of Clinical Transformation - East of England