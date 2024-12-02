Leisure centre charity Better sets up food and drink collection points for Bedford Food Bank
Collecting for Bedford Food Bank, the sports centres are inviting members and locals who have surplus non-perishable food and drink, including tinned, long-life and packet food, to drop them in.
Bedford Food Bank currently has tinned meat, tuna, sweetcorn and tinned fruit on its urgent list of products needed. It is also hoping to receive, cup-a-soups, long life milk, fruit juice and long life puddings, as well as coffee and any spare tin openers.
Aaron Colbert, community sports manager for Better in Bedford, said: “Being a large leisure operator we have the unique opportunity of being at the heart of our local communities. It is important for us that we give back to those who need it most.
“Winter is a tough time for many people due to the cost of living, amongst other things, and we’re rapidly heading towards Christmas.
“Often pushing back on expenditures to get by this includes buying food for many people and nobody should go hungry. We hope that setting up these food bank collection points will help support those that need it most this winter.”
Bedford Food Bank office manager, Andrea Badman, said: “Thank you to Better for their support. By having collection boxes for people to donate to Bedford Foodbank, the donations will help us to provide emergency food parcels to over 2000 people in Bedford borough each month.”
For updates on what Bedford Food Bank currently need, you can visit bedford.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/