Leisure centre charity Better sets up food and drink collection points for Bedford Food Bank

Better – the charitable social enterprise that operates leisure centres in Bedford – has introduced food bank collection points in the reception areas at Kempston Pool and Fitness, John Bunyan Sports and Fitness and Bedford International Athletic Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collecting for Bedford Food Bank, the sports centres are inviting members and locals who have surplus non-perishable food and drink, including tinned, long-life and packet food, to drop them in.

Bedford Food Bank currently has tinned meat, tuna, sweetcorn and tinned fruit on its urgent list of products needed. It is also hoping to receive, cup-a-soups, long life milk, fruit juice and long life puddings, as well as coffee and any spare tin openers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Colbert, community sports manager for Better in Bedford, said: “Being a large leisure operator we have the unique opportunity of being at the heart of our local communities. It is important for us that we give back to those who need it most.

Pictured (left to right) are Jordan Woolerson, Duty Manager and Nick James, General Assistant at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness in Bedford.

“Winter is a tough time for many people due to the cost of living, amongst other things, and we’re rapidly heading towards Christmas.

“Often pushing back on expenditures to get by this includes buying food for many people and nobody should go hungry. We hope that setting up these food bank collection points will help support those that need it most this winter.”

Bedford Food Bank office manager, Andrea Badman, said: “Thank you to Better for their support. By having collection boxes for people to donate to Bedford Foodbank, the donations will help us to provide emergency food parcels to over 2000 people in Bedford borough each month.”

For updates on what Bedford Food Bank currently need, you can visit bedford.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/