Learn skills, make friends, and have adventures with Scouts in Putnoe

Dwayne Fields Chief Scout

The Putnoe Scouts are doing just that and more.

Due to demand from young people who want to take part in activities and adventure they have opened a third Scout Troop for boys and girls aged 10-14.

The new ‘Leopards’ Scout Troop members have joined over 200 existing members from across the Putnoe Scout Group aged between 4 and 14. They are having fun, making friends, encouraged to think on their feet, always have a plan B up their sleeves, dreaming big, taking a deep breath and going for it: building the skills they need for life.

The Scouts, bring people together and build stronger communities. But most of all, they help young people see that anything’s possible. The team have been busy fundraising for St John’s Hospice with sleep outs, cake sales and popular pizza nights and are looking forward to taking part in camping and water activities.

Scouts enjoying water activities

In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they had developed useful skills. 95% said they’ve tried activities they haven’t tried before. 85% said they are happier since joining. Scouts offers over two hundred activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing.

There are now opportunities for enthusiastic adults to join in the fun as well. Michelle, Putnoe lead volunteer said: “Come along and join in the fun. There is always lots of different interesting things happening and volunteering with Putnoe Scouts is a great way to gain skills, build your confidence, meet new people and have fun. Whatever your background or ability, there’s a volunteer spot with your name on it.’’

Dwayne Fields, adventurer, TV presenter and Chief Scout said: “I’m incredibly pleased that Putnoe Scouts have opened a third Scout Troop – the Leopards. This means we will now have even more young people in Bedford making friends, building their confidence, and gaining skills that will prepare them for life and work.

“When I was young, as quite a shy kid, I remember walking into my local Scout meeting place and getting such a warm welcome. I found people who believed in me, and that helped me believe in myself. This set me on a path to adventure – taking me to Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands and even the North Pole.

“What made the difference were inspirational volunteers who became role models for me. I’ll also never forget the kindness and friendship of the other Scouts. I’m so pleased that young people in Putnoe will now get the same chance I did – to discover their talents and find their place in the world.

“In Scouts, we’re so proud to help young people step up, speak up and do their best. But for this to happen, we need more volunteers to step forward.

“As a volunteer myself I know how much I get out of it; it’s great for your skills, your wellbeing and the local community. And the best thing is that you can volunteer on a flexible basis, giving as much or as little time as you want. No special skills are required – just a willingness to help and a positive attitude; we’ll provide all the rest.

“A massive thank you to everyone at Putnoe Scout Group. You’re making all the difference.’’

The Putnoe ‘Leopards’ Scouts meet on a Wednesday night at St Andrew’s Scout Hut, Pothill Avenue. To find out more contact Michelle at [email protected]