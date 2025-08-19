Lancashire Belle brings music, memories and laughter to The Newells in Kempston

Lancashire Belle performs at The Newells in Kempston

Visitors to The Newells in Kempston enjoyed a nostalgic afternoon last week when vintage vocalist Jane Francis, known as Lancashire Belle, brought the sounds of the 1940s to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive ‘audience with’ event combined classic wartime melodies with storytelling, reminiscence and lively conversation. Guests were encouraged to sing along, share memories and ask questions.

Jane Francis said: “It’s not just about the songs; it’s about unlocking memories and celebrating life. Every event is different because every audience brings their own stories, laughter and energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An afternoon tea, freshly prepared by the on-site chef, provided some welcome refreshment before the second half of the performance.

Lancashire Belle performs at The Newells in Kempston

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living said: “These events are a perfect reflection of what life is like in our communities – uplifting, sociable, and full of shared moments. They bring people together and remind us all of the joy in music, conversation and companionship.”

Whether singing along to Vera Lynn, reminiscing about wartime dances, or enjoying good company, guests embraced the occasion.

Garry Lewis, General Manager, said: “You could feel the buzz in the room. Music, friendship and a slice of cake are a fantastic way to bring people together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newells offers 60 age-exclusive one, two and three-bedroom apartments with a friendly 24-hour on-site team. Communal spaces include a homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, on-site restaurant, hair salon, therapy room and activities studio, all set alongside beautifully maintained private gardens. Optional tailored personal care packages, a sophisticated emergency call system and secure video entry provide added peace of mind.

Lesley, who moved to The Newells in November, said: “I sleep better now, knowing there’s a duty manager here 24 hours a day. I’ve made good friends, we laugh a lot, and my social life is much better. There’s plenty to join in with - chair yoga, games evenings, quizzes, movie nights. Or you can just do your own thing.”

If you would like to find out more, a range of beautifully furnished show apartments are open to view daily at The Newells, on Manor Drive, from 10am to 5pm.