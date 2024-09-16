Lace up your walking shoes for Starlight Hike for Bedford hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Taking part in Starlight Hike was just a small way to repay the hospice,” shares Wootton woman, Lorna Lynch, as she urges residents to lace up their walking shoes for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford this October.

55-year-old Lorna signed up for last year's hike alongside her family, in memory of her mum, Caroline Lavender, to “pay forward” for the incredible care Caroline had received at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger in the final weeks of her life.

“I come from a nursing background and when mum became unwell, I just knew something was seriously wrong,” Lorna shares.

“She went into hospital and after investigation, they found she had several tumours in her brain. Sadly, nothing could be done to help her.

Lorna (left) with her niece Isolbel and Lorn's sister Celene at last year's Starlight Hike

“My sisters and I cared for mum at home, but when she deteriorated, I knew she needed to be in hospice care. She went into Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in August 2023.

“When we got to the hospice the welcome we received - indeed everything from start to finish - was just incredible. The care mum was given meant that my sisters and I could be her daughters again. It was a precious time,” Lorna continued.

“The staff there went above and beyond - even to the point that one of the doctors arranged for a friend to take my mum’s cat in. Mum was so worried about what would happen to her cat that she felt comfortable knowing it would be well looked after.

“Mum was at the Moggerhanger Sue Ryder hospice for three weeks and passed away on September 13, 2023,” explained Lorna.

During her mum’s time at the hospice, Lorna wanted to learn more about how she could give back to the charity through fundraising.

Lorna signed up to Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford with one of her sisters, her niece, her husband, and her eldest son. They raised an incredible more than £2,000 for the charity.

Lorna said: “I had taken part in Starlight Hike a few years before, so I knew a little bit about it, but it all seemed to come at the right time and happened to coincide with mum’s memorial service. It just felt meant to be.

“The event is really fun, there is such a sense of camaraderie, and when you’re pinning your number on your vest and the name of who you are walking for it feels special. We saw some of the staff who cared for mum walking too, which was lovely.

“The hike has a festival feel, there’s music and food and people cheering you on along the route and a choir singing beautifully. We also got to pause and dedicate a heart to mum which we hung on a memory tree.

“As you cross the finish line through the archway you feel such a sense of achievement. Some of our family who didn’t take part were waiting for us at the end - it was a lovely way to finish the day!” Lorna added.

“Taking part in Starlight Hike was just a small way to repay the hospice and help them continue to be there. Many of us will know someone who has been cared for by Sue Ryder - whether that is personally or through someone we know. We are very lucky to have the support of the charity, so we need to look after it.

“I would encourage everyone to step out for Sue Ryder at this year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford,” Lorna added.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford, kindly sponsored by Concept Event Solutions, will be back at Everards Meadow on the evening of Saturday, October 12, and it is hoped that hundreds of walkers will gather their friends, family, and colleagues in support of the charity’s night-lit walk.

Sign up today at sueryder.org/StarlightBedford or contact the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice fundraising team via email [email protected] or by calling 01767 642 412. Standard tickets start from £20 per adult.

Money raised through the event will help Sue Ryder continue to be there for families when it matters.

To find out more about Sue Ryder visit sueryder.org