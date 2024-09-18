King’s Arms Project secures National Lottery Funding to support vulnerable homeless people in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The King’s Arms Project (KAP) charity in Bedford is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a grant of £320,884 from the National Lottery’s Reaching Communities Fund.

This significant funding will enable the charity to provide crucial support to vulnerable individuals in the local community over the next three years.

Kirstie Cook, CEO of King’s Arms Project, shared her excitement about the impact this funding will have:

“This National Lottery funding makes a significant contribution to the crucial support the charity provides to vulnerable individuals in our community over the next three years, and demonstrates the confidence placed in KAP to deliver this quality service.”

King's Arms Project Outreach Team in Bedford

The funding will allow KAP to employ three dedicated staff members who will play a pivotal role in supporting those in crisis and aiding their recovery:

Triage Worker : The first point of contact for vulnerable individuals. This role will ensure that those in need can access a safe space, essential facilities like showers and laundry, and receive emergency basic supplies. The Triage Worker will also assist with housing and financial advice and connect individuals to further support services.

: The first point of contact for vulnerable individuals. This role will ensure that those in need can access a safe space, essential facilities like showers and laundry, and receive emergency basic supplies. The Triage Worker will also assist with housing and financial advice and connect individuals to further support services. Outreach Worker : Providing 1-2-1 support, advice, and signposting, this worker will actively engage with rough sleepers in encampments and other areas where they seek refuge. Their mission is to help individuals get back on their feet, integrate into the community, and join KAP’s Pathways programme. Notably, 37% of KAP’s clients discover support through this outreach.

: Providing 1-2-1 support, advice, and signposting, this worker will actively engage with rough sleepers in encampments and other areas where they seek refuge. Their mission is to help individuals get back on their feet, integrate into the community, and join KAP’s Pathways programme. Notably, 37% of KAP’s clients discover support through this outreach. Pathways Coordinator: Responsible for delivering a weekly programme of activities, workshops, and volunteering opportunities. This role will help individuals transition back into the community, build social networks, and begin the recovery process through initiatives such as budgeting workshops, fitness classes, and employment support.

This funding comes at a crucial time and will enable King’s Arms Project to continue its essential work in the Bedford community, offering hope and practical support to those who need it most.