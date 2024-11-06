Kimbolton School pupils rally to support Bedford Foodbank

Kimbolton Prep School's Year 6 pupils have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to community service by collecting just over 300kg of food donations for the Bedford Foodbank.

The efforts of the Kimbolton Year 6 Harvest Mice group will provide the equivalent of around 840 meals for local families in need.

Food items were handed over to Bedford Foodbank at a special assembly held at the school on November, 4 which was centred around the theme of generosity and community support.

Andrea Badman, a representative from the Bedford Foodbank, attended the assembly to personally thank pupils and staff for their substantial contribution and to explain how it will make real difference to families facing tough times.

Claire Petrie, Head of Kimbolton Prep School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils for supporting Bedford Foodbank and helping local families in need. The compassion and generosity shown by our Year 6 Harvest Mice, and the entire school community, embodies the values we strive to nurture in our pupils.

"It is a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness can make a significant impact. A huge thank you to all those who contributed and especially to our Year 6 Harvest Mice for organising such a huge collection.”

Since the Bedford Foodbank was established in 2011, it has provided crucial support to individuals in crisis, offering three days' worth of emergency food and assistance to help them navigate their challenges.

Kimbolton Prep School has been a steadfast supporter of the Foodbank’s mission over the years, contributing more than four tonnes of food, which is equivalent to a total of 9,068 meals for families.