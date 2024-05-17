Keysoe International founder meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesswoman Sarah Stoute discussed a shared love of horses and the benefits of equine therapy when she attended an event at Buckingham Palace.

Sarah, alongside her husband Richard, was among several guests invited to highlight HM The Queen’s support for charities involved in caring for horses and the use of horses and ponies for therapeutic care.

She founded Keysoe International four years ago. The multi-million-pound coaching and therapy centre in Bedfordshire will be a centre for UK sporting excellence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...