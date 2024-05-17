Keysoe International founder meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Businesswoman Sarah Stoute discussed a shared love of horses and the benefits of equine therapy when she attended an event at Buckingham Palace.
Sarah, alongside her husband Richard, was among several guests invited to highlight HM The Queen’s support for charities involved in caring for horses and the use of horses and ponies for therapeutic care.
She founded Keysoe International four years ago. The multi-million-pound coaching and therapy centre in Bedfordshire will be a centre for UK sporting excellence.
Sarah is investing heavily in the 500-acre site and plans to expand the well-being facilities, and offer support and services to young adults, children and families facing a range of special needs.