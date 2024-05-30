Kestrel goes for 200mph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Father and son from Sharnbrook-based Kestrel Beer, aim to reach 200mph in 'The Flying Kestrel', a 1935 Riley Kestrel, on June 17th after achieving 7 land speed records back in 2021.

Sharnbrook based, Kestrel Beer, an award-winning brand, is excited to announce that The Flying Kestrel, their 7X Land Speed record car, is returning to the track with a goal of reaching 200mph. After breaking seven UK Land Speed records in 2021, the Kestrel team is aiming to join the prestigious 200mph club with their 992bhp 1935 Riley Kestrel, showcasing their bold, can-do attitude.

Father and son, Nigel and Joel McNally found the car in a barn in Holland back in 2019, and alongside the renowned fabricators and engineers at Webster Race Engineering, transformed the dilapidated 1935 Riley Kestrel 9 into a land speed record-breaker. The journey has included challenges: during initial testing in 2020, the first design of The Flying Kestrel crashed at over 150mph, rolling five times. Driver Jon Webster walked away unscathed, and both he and the Kestrel team were determined to rebuild and attempt the records again.

Nigel McNally, CEO of Kestrel, explained, "The project's purpose was to see what minimal changes you needed to make to turn a 1930's car into a land speed record breaker, with the key goal being to keep as many original parts as possible." He added, "We've achieved that exact goal, by retaining 80 per cent of the original car, including the chassis, ash frame, and original bodywork. Having already reached 170mph using only half power, we're now ready to push the vehicle to its limits and fly through the 200mph barrier. At Kestrel, we don't just talk about boldness – we live it. Unlike other brands, we embody our philosophy in everything we do. Our commitment to being 'brewed for the bold' is reflected not just in our award-winning beers, but in our daring pursuits like The Flying Kestrel project. We push the boundaries and take risks, showing the world that our brand's adventurous spirit is more than just a slogan – it's our way of life."

The Flying Kestrel, the land speed record breaking car developed by Kestrel Beer

The journey of The Flying Kestrel was filmed and broadcast to over 300 million homes on streaming platform, Insight TV and has also been shown on Apple TV. Their next attempt will also be filmed as a part of a new upcoming social media series being launched later this year.