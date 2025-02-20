A man who celebrated the fifth anniversary of his second liver transplant on Valentine’s Day is raising awareness of organ donation.

Arun Mall, of Kempston, is asking everyone to share their wishes on organ donation with their loved ones to help save lives.

Arun, 33, was diagnosed with MDR3 – a rare genetic condition which predominantly affects the liver – when he was a child and received his first liver transplant when he was just eight.

The transplant allowed Arun to enjoy a normal life, but by the time he was 28 the donor organ was reaching the end of its natural life. Arun became seriously ill and had an emergency second liver transplant on Valentine’s Day 2020, just before the first lockdown.

Arun pictured with his fiancee Sabrina

Although recovering well from the transplant, Arun unfortunately contracted Covid while still in hospital.

He said: “My medical team were really looking after me, but Covid was new for them. Because of Covid I lost my mobility and was in so much pain that I cried every day. I thought I would be bedbound forever.”

After being prescribed new painkillers, Arun was finally able to get out of bed on his own and sit up. Now five years on, he is healthy, happy and engaged to fiancee Sabrina and sharing his story to raise awareness of the urgent need for organ donors.

He said: “I’m so grateful to both my donors. They gave me the gift of life and have had such a big influence on my life. There are 678 currently people waiting for a liver transplant in the UK, and while everyone is prepared to take an organ if they need it, not everyone is willing to be a donor.

Arun pictured taking his steps after his transplant

He added: “Both my donors gave me the gift of life and have had such a big influence on my life, but I’ll never get to meet them or thank them. I would ask everyone to look into organ donation and if there’s a reason why you don’t want to be a donor, try to find an answer to that. Everyone will take an organ if they need it, but if the conversation about being a donor isn’t had in time with loved ones, there’s not a lot that can be done.

"And if you do decide to be a donor, please make sure you share your wishes with your loved ones while you can.”

“I hope my story makes people think and if anyone decides to donate an organ on the back of reading it, that’s an achievement.”

> Visit https://britishlivertrust.org.uk/ to find out more about liver disease and liver transplants.