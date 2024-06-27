Keepers help the elephants beat the heatwave at Woburn Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Endangered Asian Elephants take a dip in their very own private swimming pool

Keepers at Woburn Safari Park have been helping female Asian elephants Chandrika, Damini and Tarli beat the UK heatwave this week, with a trip to their very own private swimming pool. Drakeloe lake on the Woburn Estate provides a great swimming spot for these elephants, nestled in the hundreds of acres of secluded woodland surrounding the safari park.