Jonny’s Great North Run raises over £1,400 to fight liver disease

A dad of two from Kempston completed the Great North Run last Sunday, raising over £1,400 for the British Liver Trust, a cause very close to his heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Torn, a 38 year old firefighter, lost his beloved mother-in-law to liver disease earlier this year, an event which he says has “rocked and reshaped our family.”

“I wanted to do something positive in her memory. I’d done the Great North Run last year so knew what an amazing event it is, so to do it again and raise funds for a cause which is now so important to us seemed the right thing to do. Once again it was an incredible experience It’s such a well-run and well supported event, the people of Newcastle are so enthusiastic and are lining the streets cheering from start to finish. That certainly helps when you’re flagging or as in my case, you have a cold!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pleased to battle through and finish in 1 hour 57, but most of all I’m delighted to have raised so much. Aileen was loved by everyone who met her, and I think that’s reflected in the support I received – it feels like a fitting tribute to her.”

Jonny and his wife Charlotte after the Great North Run

“Audrey Cornelius, Director of Fundraising at the British Liver Trust said: “As a charity, we are leading the fight against liver disease and liver cancer. We reach over two million people each year; providing information and support to patients and families and providing vital advice to help people improve their liver health. But there is still so much to be done. Liver disease is the only major disease in the UK where death rates are rising, and we want to change that. We’re so grateful to Jonny for this fantastic fundraising effort. What a wonderful tribute to his mother-in-law.”

You can still support Jonny’s Great North Run at British Liver Trust: Jonny’s fundraising page in memory of Aileen Green

Further information at British Liver Trust - Pioneering Liver Health