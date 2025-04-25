Intrepid bus drivers set to climb Mount Snowdon for local air ambulance charity

Ross Burton, Lewis Freemantle and Adam Backshall (l-r)

Three intrepid Drivers, from Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator, are set to take on the challenge of climbing one of the UK’s highest mountains, in aid of a major local medical charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East’s Adam Backshall, Lewis Freemantle, and Ross Burton will be climbing Mount Snowdon – at 3,560ft the highest peak in Wales and the highest peak in Great Britain south of the Scottish Highlands.

They will be raising money for Magpas Air Ambulance, which provides outstanding pre-hospital emergency care, in the air or on land, including treatments usually only available in hospital. They operate 24/7 and answer an average of four calls for help a day, treating around 900 patients in life-threatening emergencies every year. It is a charity, completely funded by donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis said: “We're fundraising for Magpas because they provide life-saving emergency care when it’s needed most - and recently, they’ve been there for us.

“Magpas gave exceptional care to some of our very close colleagues during a critical time. They were on the scene quickly, delivering advanced, hospital-level treatment that made a real difference. We will always be grateful for their professionalism, compassion, and speed.

“At Stagecoach, we firmly believe in doing the right thing, so now we are doing our part to give back.”

-- If you would like to support the three intrepid bus Drivers, please go to their campaign page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mount-snowdon-trek?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL

​