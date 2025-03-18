International Women’s Day and Ramadan: Uniting women and making change

The Hawaa Empower IWD event created an inclusive space where women of all faiths and backgrounds came together to recognise shared struggles, celebrate achievements and inspire collective action.

On Saturday, 8thMarch, 2025, Hawaa Empower

hosted a ground-breaking International Women’s Day event in Bedford, uniquely celebrating both International Women's Day and Ramadan by honouring Muslim women who have made significant contributions to society.

The organisation recognised that while women face numerous forms of discrimination and barriers, these challenges are compounded for those with intersecting identities. Muslim women who also belong to underrepresented and marginalised groups, whether based on race, disability, or other factors, experience multiplied obstacles due to this intersectionality. Additionally, the rising tide of Islamophobia and widespread misconceptions about Muslim women have created further layers of prejudice and barriers to overcome.

Approx 330 women attended the celebration at The Marquee Bedford, which included iftar (breaking of the fast), bringing together professionals and communities in a communal iftar gathering, while fostering solidarity and self-reflection.

Through this holistic celebration, Hawaa Empower brought attention to these complex challenges while highlighting the achievements of Muslim women who have persevered to shape our communities and world despite facing these multiple forms of discrimination. With Quran recitation by Kadeja Begum and Nasheed (songs) performed by Malaika Khan, honouring the role of the mother.

The event featured a lineup of trailblazing Muslim women speakers:

Dr Nazia Khanum OB, DL, first Muslim Female Deputy Lord-Lieutenant

Zara Mohammed, first Scottish and female General Secretary for Muslim Council of Britain.

Selina Ullah, Chair of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Uroosa Arshid, UK’s first Muslim hijab-wearing (headscarf) firefighter.

Other speakers at the event were Professor Dame Helen Atkinson DBE, FREng, DL, a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the highest honour for an engineer in the UK, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the School of Aerospace at Cranfield University.

The event also fundraised for Bedford-based charity Creating Memories, and the founder Pritti Saggi spoke about her personal journey and how she became the founder of the organisation.

Laura Church, Chief Executive for Bedford Borough Council said: “International Women’s Day is an important date in the calendar. It gives a chance to celebrate, share and reflect. It was great to attend the event on Saturday which gave a chance to do all 3 and be inspired. It was great to hear the speakers journey and messages and the key message I took away was don’t let there be any barriers to what you want to do.”

Lucy Bardner, Community Programmes Director at the Harpur Trust said: "We were keen to sponsor the Hawaa celebration as it was such a positive event last year, but this year it was even better!

"The speakers were inspirational; what a coup to get Zara Mohammed of the Muslim Council of Great Britain being so honest and full of advice for Bedford young women, and the first hijabi firefighter in the UK talking about being a new Mum going back to a physically demanding role really helped to explain resilience in the face of challenge. Plus, local role model Dame Helen Atkinson reminding girls to aim high in STEM careers.

The team organising the event were first class; so efficient and hospitable. I learned so much from all the women there; amazing work Hawaa, thank you."

CllrJackie Burnet and Chair for the Fire Rescue Association comment were: “It was a memorable night, filled with meaningful connections and a shared commitment to creating a more inclusive future."

Professor Dame Helen Atkinson DBE, FREng, DL said: “I was very pleased to represent the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire at this event. It was inspirational to hear from Muslim Women who are holding positions of major responsibility and fulfilling their career ambitions. I would like to thank all those who put so much volunteer effort into making this event happen for the Bedford and Bedfordshire community.”

Director of Hawaa Empower, Shapna Khanam comments were: “Hosting this event was more than just a gathering, it was a statement of purpose and a call to action. At Hawaa Empower, our focus is on creating spaces for the community to be heard and valued. Often layers of inequality hold individuals back, whether it is gender bias, racial discrimination, or barriers tied to faith, identity, or social economic background.

"Thank you to everyone who supported and contributed to our movement”.

The event was sponsored by The Gale Family Trust, Jagtar Singh Associates, Harpur Trust, Bedfordshire Fire and Resue Service, Dadaji’s, Bedfordshire Police, Al Ansari Foundation, Hawaa Community, The Marquee Bedford, Love in Décor and Cauldwell Cllrs Community Ward Fund.

Auctions items were donated by FWBeauty, Sunna Musk, Sev’s Natural Skin Care and Sahar Scents, Dhikr Collections, and Chiara Photography to raise money for Creating Memories.

For more information about Hawaa Empower, please visit the website www.hawaa.orgor email [email protected]

1 . International Women’s Day and Ramadan Hawaa Empower International Women's Day Photo: Hawaa Empower Photo Sales

2 . International Women’s Day and Ramadan Zara Mohammed, first Scottish and female General Secretary for Muslim Council of Britain Photo: Hawaa Empower Photo Sales

3 . International Women’s Day and Ramadan International Women's Day 2025 Photo: Hawaa Empower Photo Sales