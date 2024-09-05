Independent Monitoring Boards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inside every prison, immigration removal centre and short-term holding facility there is an Independent Monitoring Board (IMB).

IMBs are made up of over a thousand unpaid volunteers operating in every prison in England and Wales, and every immigration detention facility across the UK.

IMB members are the eyes and ears of the public, appointed by ministers to perform a vital task: independent monitoring of prisons and immigration detention.

From 9th September 2024 we will be recruiting to the Board at Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre. This campaign closes on 14th October 2024.

Visit imb.org.uk to find out more and book on our next virtual event.