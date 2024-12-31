“I always hated looking in the mirror”: Kempston woman starts the new year a new woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kempston mum Keri Gresswell lost over three stone in 30 weeks to start the new year feeling happy and healthy.

A harmless chat with a lady at work over Easter about exercise prompted Keri to take action. Described as being “overweight” shocked Keri to hear it. She knew it was true but hearing it from someone else landed differently. “It was the beginning of a new start” she said.

The mum of two’s weight loss has been a huge confidence boost for Keri.

“I always hated looking in the mirror, I could really see the weight in my face and I hated it.”

Keri last year verses this year

This Christmas however, she felt more confident she even took selfies of herself in the mirror at work in her Christmas dress.

Keri is a club stewardess at the indoor bowls club and says she feels like she has “so much more energy now”. People have also noticed her transformation too and whilst she isn’t used to taking compliments she said: “It’s really nice that people have noticed.”

She had been to Slimming World before many years ago and didn’t have great success. “I wasn't very successful first time but his time felt very different, my mindset has not wavered. I feel like this is a lifestyle change not a diet and I am determined to get to my target weight.

“I have found it very easy, I have really wanted it. I make it fit in with my family, I always make Slimming World friendly food for me, and my family either eat what I'm eating or a variation of what I'm eating. My favourite breakfast is a breakfast salad, lunch salmon with orzo and salad, and dinner, I love mushroom stroganoff.

Keri now likes what she see's in the mirror 3 stone lighter

“I now do an Urban fit class on Monday evenings, which I would never have done before.”

The group has been an amazing support to Keri. “I love the people in the group that I go to. They have been a massive support for me. I couldn't have done it without the group and Jeanette.”

