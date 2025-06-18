How one scooter brought three generations of a Bedford family together

These days, it can feel like each generation is more different from the next, making it difficult to find a connection with our own family members, but for one man from Marston Vale, his scooter has made this a lot easier.

Brian Field has been a fan of anything two-wheeled for most of his life, so it was more than devastating when he crashed and destroyed his Ariel Arrow motorbike in 1970.

“I went round a corner on the Ariel and just pulled both levers in, thinking I was on a pushbike, ignoring the foot brake, and went straight over the road, up the bank, and that was it,” he remembered.

The then 16-year-old’s father, Gerry, saw his son’s distress and decided to help him out, gifting him a nearly new Lambretta GP125.

The start of the rebuild

“Dad knew I liked motorbikes, but I don’t think he trusted me on one, so he bought me a scooter, which was not as quick but was gorgeous to ride. You can ride along with a smile on your face,” Mr Field told Forever Bikes.

Initially, it was his favourite ride to work.

“I’d ride in all weathers – you didn’t think much about it then. You had to get to work, so you had to use it. You didn’t have to wear helmets when I first started riding it, and I remember riding along once and it was pissing down, and the rain was running down all over me,” he would recall.

“Anybody who saw me must have thought I was mad, because I was just riding along laughing. I enjoyed it.”

Brand new

He would also use the Lambretta to visit his future first wife, Sue, whom he married in 1974. Together, they would have sons, Paul and Nigel.

By the late 70s, after several coats of paint and minor repairs, the scooter was laid up and, as the 80s rolled around, Mr Field had an interesting idea - he’d strip it down to create a bare-framed scrambler.

“I cut the tyres up to make them a bit more chunky, and the boys used it to ride across the fields,” he said.

“I don’t know why I did it – it was just something to do. I was probably being ignorant, not realising how much it was going to be worth as a full scooter.”

Brian and son, Nigel, at scooter rally

“The side panels went eventually, and some other bits, and I should never have done that.”

Despite the struggle, he enjoyed having a project so as a now fully converted Lambretta fan, he would purchase another to do up.

“It just sat around and I never got round to doing it,” he admitted.

This was partly due to personal tragedy.

Brian Field on his restored Lambretta

In 1993, Mr Fields' wife would sadly pass away and just under a decade later, in 2002, he would also lose his son, Paul.

As Mr Fields worked towards moving forward with his life, he passed the project Lambretta on to his surviving son, Nigel.

“I said ‘you can take that, because I’m not going to do anything with it’, and he had it done up, resprayed, and he really went to town on it.”

After meeting his second wife, Jackie and watching his son transform the second Lambretta, he would feel inspired.

In 2014, he set out to get his original Lambretta running and, two years later, nearly 50 years after his father had first given it to him, the GP125 was road-worthy again.

“I’m so glad I’ve done it,” he revealed.

“It really keeps the old marbles going, and it just brings it all back.”

Both the Fields men have now been able to ride around on their restored Lambrettas, travelling to a Brighton scooter rally together in 2018.

In 2020, Mr Field would be diagnosed with prostate cancer, which did temporarily take him off the road, but he remains optimistic.

“I was given the all clear in March 2024, but I haven’t ridden the scooter, although I get it out of the shed every now and then,” he said.

“I’ll definitely ride it again though, absolutely, and I couldn’t get rid of it. It means a lot to me, it really does, and ultimately I’ll pass it on to Nigel.”