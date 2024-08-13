Housebuilder provides entertainment for summer fair at Wixams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt and David Wilson Homes helped the community at Wixams enjoy the annual summer fair for local families by sponsoring the event.

The housebuilder’s donation went towards a helter skelter and multiple entertainment acts, including Granny Turismo, for everyone in attendance to enjoy.

The event included a range of children’s entertainment such as fun fair rides, a Nerf arena, Zorb balls, wrestling, a juggler, various dance performances, music and craft stalls and plenty more activities for local families.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has been involved with the community at Wixams since it started at the Willow Grove development, including its support for the community group’s annual Christmas event for the last six years.

Nathan Sutters, a member of the Wixams Community Committee, said: “The Wixams community is really special. As the area is made up of brand-new homes, everyone wants to get to know each other. We’re really pleased we managed to put on an exciting event, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without Barratt and David Wilson Homes.”

Simon Francis, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to have continued our support of the Wixams Community Group. We hope that our residents at Willow Grove enjoyed the summer fair, and we’re glad to hear the event was a success.

“We’re extremely proud of the community at Willow Grove and are excited to continue watching it grow as new residents settle in.”

Situated within idyllic Bedfordshire countryside and within a short drive of the Interchange Retail Park, Willow Grove offers its residents the best of both worlds.

There is a wide range of fantastic facilities on the development, including a nursery, two primary schools, a secondary school, a convenience store and other community facilities.

To find out more about developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Bedfordshire and David Wilson Homes in Bedfordshire.