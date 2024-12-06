Homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton seeks volunteers for festive season and beyond

Vanessa - em's Bistro volunteer at Emmaus Village Carlton.

Emmaus is appealing for volunteers to help at its popular charity shopping village in Carlton.

The charity provides vulnerable people with safe and homely accommodation, personalised support and work experience opportunities in its social enterprise of three shops, bistro and eBay store.

Proceeds from its social enterprise are vital in supporting people who have faced, or experienced homelessness, giving them a brighter future. The charity also provides move-on accommodation to support people ready for independent living.

However, running its charity shopping village would not be possible without its fantastic army of volunteers who generously give up their time and skills to help with anything from fixing bikes and clocks to sorting donations.

Helping hand - Maggie, book volunteer at Emmaus Village Carlton.

The charity desperately needs to boost its volunteers on the run-up to Christmas and beyond into 2025, with volunteers needed for areas including retail, bistro and maintenance and gardening.

Emmaus Village Carlton chief executive, Donna-Louise Cobban, said: “Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills and meet new people, while gaining personal satisfaction from helping a fantastic cause in your local community.

“At Emmaus Village Carlton our volunteers work alongside our companions and staff, sharing activities and responsibilities and helping to build our social enterprise and support our organisation together.

“Our volunteers are a crucial part of our operation – we just couldn’t do it without them. We’d love to hear from anyone aged 18+ who can lend a hand, whether it be just one day a week, or even more. It’s a great way of sharing your expertise and suits all age groups.”

All Emmaus Village Carlton volunteers receive a special 20% discount in their three on-site shops.

The charity’s current list of volunteering opportunities includes helpers in the Boutique, em’s Bistro, Bric-a-Brac shop, Home Store and maintenance and grounds support.

In addition to its current vacancies above, Emmaus Village Carlton is always keen to receive volunteers in the following areas:

eBay selling, gardeners, reception and administration, Bistro waiters and counter service and book sorters/scanners

If you’d like to offer the charity some of your skills, knowledge and companionship, complete the volunteer application form. If you have any further questions please email: [email protected]