Homecare provider raises nearly £1,000 for two life-changing charities in Bedford

By Naz Islam
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 17:25 BST
Headway Bedford
A local domiciliary homecare provider has gone the extra mile for its community, raising a combined total of £967.74 in support of two incredible charities: The MS Therapy Centre Beds & Northants and Headway Bedford.

With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by individuals living with complex conditions, the care provider felt inspired to give back to the organisations making a real difference on the ground.

Through a series of fundraising activities, the team successfully raised £510 for the MS Therapy Centre and £457.74 for Headway Bedford.

The MS Therapy Centre Beds & Northants offers a range of therapies and support services for people living with Multiple Sclerosis and other neurological conditions, while Headway Bedford provides essential care, rehabilitation, and advocacy for those affected by brain injury.

MS Therapy CentreMS Therapy Centre
MS Therapy Centre

Both charities play a vital role in improving quality of life and promoting independence across Bedfordshire.

The funds raised will go toward helping each charity continue their crucial mission, from therapy sessions and mobility equipment to family support and community outreach.

For more information or to support these charities directly, please visit:

👉 MS Therapy Centre Beds & Northants

👉 Headway Bedford

