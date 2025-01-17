Holocaust Memorial Day to be marked at Anne Frank Tree in Bedford Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations will take place at The Anne Frank Tree in Bedford on January 27.

Holocaust Memorial Day is marked annually to remember the millions of people, including the six million Jews, murdered during the Holocaust. The theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 is ‘For a Better Future’.

Bedford Council of Faiths will be hosting a commemoration at the Anne Frank Tree in Russell Park, Bedford, at 12.30pm on Monday, January 27. The tree can be found in the park, close to Bower Street, What3words: ///song.moon.share

A display will be available for viewing at The Higgins Bedford reception area from Saturday, January 25 to Sunday, February 2. It will include information about the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

The Higgins Bedford are also inviting some local schools and home educated children to attend a talk on the subject.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure and Culture, said: ‘Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity to learn from the past and ensure that such atrocities never happen again. We encourage everyone to attend the local events to remember the victims of the Holocaust and to stand up against all forms of hatred and discrimination.’

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Tom Wootton, added: “Holocaust Memorial Day serves as a solemn reminder of the systematic genocide of six million Jews, alongside millions of others persecuted by the Nazi regime. It compels us to recognise the fragility of freedom and the enduring threat of hatred, discrimination, and violence against marginalised communities.”