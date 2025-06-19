Hey Mickey, you're so fine – You just made £1,400 in Woburn

A rare 1930s Mickey Mouse figurine caused a stir at a recent Hanson Ross auction, selling for a remarkable £1,400 at The Woburn Hotel.

The charming Rosenthal porcelain figure—marking the iconic Steamboat Willie era and still bearing its original “Mickey Maus” foil sticker—was brought in during one of the firm’s local valuation days in Woburn.

Standing just 9cm tall, the rare piece proved that big value can come in small packages, especially when it comes to Disney magic. Considered one of the finest Mickey Mouse figurines ever made, it attracted collectors from far and wide but originated right here in Woburn.

Another star of the sale was a beautiful Émile Gallé amber glass liqueur set, which fetched £1,600. The delicate decanter and glass ensemble, dating from around 1878 and signed E. Gallé, showcases the floral artistry and elegance that made Gallé a leading light of the Art Nouveau movement.

Auctioneer Amanda Butler said: “We’re always delighted when something extraordinary walks through the door. Both the Mickey Mouse and the Gallé glassware came in from local clients on the same day—it just goes to show the treasures hiding in homes around Woburn, Milton Keynes and the surrounding villages.”

Hanson Ross Auctioneers, is a local specialists in jewellery, silver and fine items, host regular sales at The Woburn Hotel and offer free expert valuations. Whether it’s an heirloom or a curiosity, you might just have something so fine too.

For upcoming valuation days or to book an appointment, visit www.hansonross.com