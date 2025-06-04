Heros on the streets of Bedford in aid of Embrace the Cerebral palsy charity

On the 14 June, Cosplayers from across the country including the likes of Spiderman, Judge Dredd, Deadpool and others, alongside volunteers from Wold Farm Poddington, (near Santa Pod Raceway) will be taking to the streets of Bedford to publicise the Daxtonbury ChrisKelly-CancerTrust festival. This is the festival which raises money for Embrace, the Bedfordshire Cerebral Palsy society.

The show has been run by Dax Miller for over 15 years now, in remembrance of his good friend Chris Kelly who died, far too young of cancer and to raise money for charity in his friends memory.

This years festival takes place at awold farm near Poddington on the 15 to 18 August and there are so many things going on at this affordable, family friendly event

We spoke to Dax who said

I thought for any new Daxtonburyers I should explain why I do this little festival and here it is… It’s a longish story but please grab a glass of wine or a beer and read all the way through. Chris Kelly used to work for my father Ron Miller many, many moons ago at Biggleswade Tidy Tip where he was the manager., My father used to have the contract for 6 sites including Leighton buzzard where I was the manager.

After 10 years of running the sites my father decided to leave England with his wife (my step mum) Francesca Miller and retire to the south of France – so I didn’t see my dad for a few years.

Meantime i stopped working at the sites and was setting up my business, Wold Farm Fisheries and country pursuits which Chris used to come and help out with every Thursday and Friday – his days off from his site. Me and Chris became great friends and spent lots of time together working on the farm and socialising together. Any one that knew him will know he was the biggest joker in the world and he enjoyed a good drink!

I could tell you so many stories of him which would have you in tears of laughter. Chris’s favourite saying was “That’s the type of guy that I am” and what a guy he was.!!!! I feel very privileged and honoured to of known this amazing guy and I would want his memory to live on forever.

Going back to when my father left England to start his adventures in France – as I said I never saw him for a few years and we were very close – so when my dad said he was coming back for a few days me and Chris decided to throw a little surprise party for him – just a few of his close friends maybe 30 people in the woods at Wold Farm. It was a great day and dad really enjoyed it so did me and Chris! So the following year we done it again – had a small clay pigeon shoot in the woods – and after the shoot a few beers and a BBQ with some of our friends.

Then the year after I brought the field that you guys know “the festival field” and we had it on there. Chris knew Vinnie from the Workshop Boys and asked them to come and play, along with Paul Wiseman and Karl, so we got a marquee and had a bit of a party and invited friends.

A few of my friends set up a Facebook page called Daxtonbury hence the name has stuck……Daxtonbury Festival.

The year after we done the same thing but said people they could come and camp over. We had a scream and it got really messy in a good way.

The following year we had really bad news – Chris had got cancer and passed away – so I decided to carry on what me and Chris had started and invite our friends and they could invite their friends so we advertised it through friends of friends and charged people to come through the gate to raise money for local charities.

I really wish my wife Kat and my son Alfie and my two girls Ronnie and Scarlet and our youngest son Bailey could have met this amazing man and also you guys – I promise you one thing – he will always be with us in the the bar as this is where my dear friend is laid to rest with his dog in a beautiful oak casket hidden in the ceiling of what you guys know as The Love Boat!

Hence if you read the plaque above the bar you will understand the meaning.

Before this tipple hits your belly raise your glass to the great Chris Kelly!

I will always put on some sort of show in memory of my dearest friend Chris Kelly ❤️

You can get more details, buy tickets or just donate by looking up www.daxtonburyfestival.co.uk

Please support this awesome family and dog friendly event which helps Embrace fund some very important activities, buy tickets, donate, sponsor the event and donate raffle and auction prizes

1 . Contributed Lots going on for all the family at Daxtonbury Festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The best of local talent showcased at the festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales