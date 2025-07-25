The new branch marks an exciting development in available home care services for the Bedford community, with short care visits, respite and live-in care services available for local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the nation’s leading home care organisations, Helping Hands Home Care, has announced the launch of its newest branch in the market town of Bedford, Bedfordshire. This latest branch opening strengthens its commitment to providing exceptional, person-centred care to communities across the region, ensuring more people can live well in the homes and communities they know and love.

The new Helping Hands branch will offer dedicated care and companionship support for older people in Bedford. The branch opening will also create jobs in the local community, including care assistants, coordinators, and support staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branch team are experts in a range of visiting and live-in care services, from help with daily routines, personal care, companionship, or dementia support, tailored to each customer. Helping Hands employs almost 5,000 carers across England and Wales, supporting over 11,000 customers to live well at home.

Helping Hands Home Care brings compassionate care services to the historic market town of Bedford

With a focus on empowering individuals to live independently at home and reduce reliance on residential care services, the Helping Hands Bedford team of highly skilled and professional caregivers provide bespoke care plans to meet the unique needs of customers across the community.

The branch team look forward to working closely with GP surgeries, community centres, voluntary organisations, and local secondary care services like Bedford Hospital to ensure coordinated, comprehensive support for customers.

“We’re excited to bring Helping Hands to Bedford,” said Lucy Haynes, Branch Care Manager. “Our goal is to become a valued part of this close-knit community by delivering professional, compassionate care that empowers people to live well at home, close to the people and places they love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bedford branch is now open and is accepting new customers. To learn more about the services available or to enquire about joining the team, please contact Helping Hands Bedford on 01234 923 808 or visit https://www.helpinghandshomecare.co.uk/our-locations/bedford/