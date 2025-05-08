Guests at Wyboston Lakes Resort helped to raise nearly £7000 in three months for local charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Huntingdonshire and Bedfordshire community organisations have been presented with cheques totalling £6873 by Wyboston Lakes Resort.

This sum was raised in the first three months of the year by guests engaging with Room2Give, the Resort’s new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative that not only reduces energy usage consumption but also enables the Resort and its guests to support local community organisations.

The three organisations are The Pavement Project, Bedford, advocating for the homeless and those in need; Samuel Pepys School, St Neots, a special educational needs (SEN) school for children with learning disabilities; and Woodgreen Pets Charity, Godmanchester, which provides expert advice and hands-on support to keep pets with their owners where possible, as well as finding new homes for dogs, cats and small pets in need.

Tara Scott, CEO of The Pavement Project said “We are incredibly grateful to be part of the Room2Give initiative. The donation we received will make a real difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness, enabling us to expand hobby-based activities and introduce vital training and educational resources. Thank you to everyone involved - it truly means the world to us.”

Amy Shaw of Woodgreen Woodgreen Pets Charity receives a cheque from Steve Jones of Wyboston Lakes Resort

Joanne Hardwick, Head Teacher, Samuel Pepys School commented “On behalf of our pupils, staff, and families, we want to sincerely thank Wyboston Lakes Resort for the generous donation from the Room2Give scheme. These funds will contribute directly to the development of our outdoor learning and play areas - a long-term project that will benefit our school community for years to come.”

Amy Shaw, Philanthropy and Partnerships Manager from Woodgreen said: “We’re honoured to be one of the charities supported by the Room2Give initiative. The amount raised so far is truly incredible - it’s enough to vaccinate over 240 pets, enabling us to help more pets and their people who need our support. We’re so grateful to Wyboston Lakes Resort and everyone involved for their commitment to making a real difference.”

Through Room2Give, guests staying at the venue’s Woodlands Event Centre or Willows Training Centre for more than one night choose which of these three charities to support by opting out of room cleaning. Every time a guest opts out, a donation is made to the Room2Give fund. Guests actively choose which charity their contribution supports by hanging the corresponding door hanger.

Steve Jones, CEO of Wyboston Lakes Resort said“It was a real privilege to present the first Room2Give cheques to our chosen charities. Hearing first-hand how these donations will make a difference—from supporting the homeless to helping children with additional needs to distressed animals—was incredibly moving. Room2Give is all about coming together as a team to create real, positive change in our community, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved in just one quarter.”

Wyboston Lakes Resort is totally committed to its philosophy of being ‘More Sustainable, No Apology.’ Reflecting this, it has been independently accredited and earned gold status from the Green Tourism Awards, EcoSmart Platinum Venue Award from Greengage Solutions and IACC, the highest level of accreditation.

As its most recent initiative, more than 3,200 solar panels were installed across the site in 2024 as part of its Green Energy Roadmap to make the site increasingly self-sufficient with green energy.