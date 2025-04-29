Groundbreaking new scheme to celebrate Community Champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unsung heroes making a difference across Central Bedfordshire are being urged to step forward for a groundbreaking new scheme offering free access to local leisure facilities.

Everyone Active, which runs Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre, Flitwick Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre, The Grove Theatre and Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, wants to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

The award-winning operator is due to launch its Community Champions scheme on Thursday, May 1, 2025, with the aim of building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond.

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects are being encouraged to apply. It can be a charitable initiative or a project that is small or targeted.

Successful applicants will secure valuable use of facilities within their local leisure centres, to help them carry out these projects. Everyone Active will raise awareness of this work to strengthen connections, encourage civic engagement and foster a culture of giving back.

Those selected for the Community Champions scheme are also in with a chance of being shortlisted for the Champions Awards in autumn of this year.

Meanwhile, Everyone Active is also poised to launch its all-new Colleague Champions scheme, which will recognise and reward Everyone Active employees who consistently go above and beyond in their roles.

It will celebrate the provision of exceptional customer service, innovative ideas, teamwork, leadership and dedication to Everyone Active’s values.

Applications for both Community Champions and Colleague Champions open on May 1, 2025 and close on June 2, 2025. Applications will be submitted via the Champions website at www.ea-champions.com

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are hugely excited to launch the Community Champions scheme, which we hope will make a real difference in Central Bedfordshire.

“We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

“We encourage local people, community projects and charitable initiatives to get their applications in so we can support the fantastic work that you do.”

Cllr Steven Watkins, Executive Member responsible for Leisure Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "We are proud to support Everyone Active in launching the new Community Champions scheme across Central Bedfordshire. This initiative is a fantastic opportunity to recognise and empower the many individuals who are making a real difference in our communities. We would encourage anyone involved in projects that promote wellbeing, inclusivity, or positive change to apply and take advantage of this excellent opportunity.”

Everyone Active also runs the Sporting Champions scheme, which empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 240-plus leisure centres nationwide.