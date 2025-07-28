Greg Kilpin from Bedford represents UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Greg ready to support Scouts in Portugal

Greg Kilpin (43) a Construction plant manager is a Scout volunteer from Bedford. Volunteering has brought Greg many opportunities, but being able to be part of this international adventure and provide a chance for the young adults of Scouting to take part in this unique experience has filled him with excitement.

With the final preparations complete Greg said, ““My role in this is to support the hundreds of UK participants to have an amazing time through one of the 100 routes across Portugal. I’m really excited to meet people from other countries and cultures, but my biggest joy will be seeing the participants grow and help them overcome obstacles.”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages the 9,000 participants to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Greg well prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Greg Kilpin and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.