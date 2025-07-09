Greensand Trust Youth Rangers wanted at Clophill Lakes

Our previous cohort of Youth Rangers building a hibernation hotel

Local environmental charity The Greensand Trust is looking for young people aged 13-18 to take part in our next Youth Ranger Scheme coming this autumn which this year will take place at our new Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve.

The scheme is a perfect opportunity for young people interested in conservation and the environment to learn new skills, gain valuable work experience and a recognised environmental award, while having fun and making a difference to the environment and the local community.

Greensand Trust Chief Executive Gill Welham said: "Our previous Youth Ranger schemes have been incredibly successful, and it’s been a pleasure to watch the young participants become involved in environmental conservation activities. We’re proud to be able to offer this, helping a new generation of young people to get involved as volunteers while receiving valuable training and an insight into what’s involved in a career caring for the environment".

Starting in September over six months, youth rangers will be required for two sessions per month including one weekend and one evening. They will plan, take part in and lead practical conservation projects which could be anything from planting trees and creating trails, to making bird and bat boxes. They will also work with other conservation volunteers in the nature reserve and gain a John Muir Award - an environmental award scheme focusing on discovering and conserving wild places.

Filling up the bug hibernation hotel

This scheme will be based at the Trust’s new nature reserve, Clophill Lakes, and will involve practical tasks on a number of our sites and nature reserves in the same area.

Although the scheme starts in the autumn, places are limited, so now’s the time to apply to join the scheme. To find out more or to sign up, please call us on 01234 743666 or email: [email protected]

If you’re interested in sponsoring the Youth Ranger Scheme, or for information on other corporate sponsorship opportunities on offer at The Greensand Trust, please visit www.greensandtrust.org/corporate-sponsorship