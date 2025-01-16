Green-fingered volunteers dig in to help create Garden of Dreams for children with SEND

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Garden of Dreams has been created in Kempston as part of a project to help children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The garden has been carved out of unused land at the Child Development Centre with volunteers, staff and young people joining councillors to dig in and help out with the latest stage of the project.

The idea was started in 2022, when children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were asked what they would include in their “dream garden”.

So far the garden features a sunken trampoline, nest swing, immersive sand play, mud kitchen, inclusive climbing frame, stream, jungle adventure track and a lookout tower.

The Garden of Dream has been created at the Child Development Centre in Kempston.

And last month the green-fingered volunteers dug in, to plant an amazing array of herbs, edibles and a jungle.

The Child Development Centre, in Hill Rise, is a centre of excellence for services for children with developmental needs and disabilities from across north and mid- Bedfordshire. A wide range of professionals from health, education and Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum are based at, or visit the centre.

Cllr Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families, Children’s Services said: “The garden will be used by children and young people with SEND, their families and therapists and teachers from the Child Development Centre.

“But we have ambitions to use it in a wider context too, with ‘Special Saturdays’ and ‘Stay and Play’ events, as well as to support wellbeing.

“It was inspiring to have so many people taking part in our Planting For Pleasure day, including young people who use the centre, and people from The Friends of the CDC, Brewpoint, and Early Help, students from the SSG, as well as NHS staff.”

Cllr Walker added: “If you want to experience the garden with your own children or young people who have SEND, or if you are keen gardener and want to help us care for the space, please get in touch and we can try to make your dream a reality too.

Visit the Child Development Centre online to out more about its services to children with developmental needs and disabilities living in North and Mid Bedfordshire.